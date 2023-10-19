Keith’s Crown Jewel

Sleight of Hand?

With the risk of sounding like an inside-the-beltway politician, let me explain. Although I like Lee .45 molds very much — having cast hundreds, if not thousands of pounds of bullets with them over the years — they fall slightly short of being my favorite .45 mold overall. Remember, my previous article said favorite Lee molds …

The Winner is …

My sentimental favorite .45 mold is Lyman 454424. If I could only pick one .45 mold, this would be the one. I made my first big game handgun kill with this bullet. Elmer Keith is what got me interested in casting my own bullets, and since he designed the 454424, it only makes sense it would be my favorite .45 slug. The wide meplat on this slug hits hard, while the shoulder punches neat round holes in whatever it hits. It has enough mass to penetrate deeply and shoots accurately out to long distances of several hundred yards. What else is there?