The passage of time has fascinated humans since the very beginning. As was so compellingly depicted in the Christopher Nolan movie “Interstellar,” nowadays, we appreciate spacetime is not constant. Had anyone bothered to ask, I could have attested to that fact as a wise 15-year-old.

When my dad was the same age, he was operating a service station solo. When I was 15, in 1981, I got my driver’s license. Back in my day, a driver’s license meant you could go anywhere and do anything. I wouldn’t trust today’s 15-year-old males unsupervised with SweetTarts, but it was indeed a different time.

One of the rarefied skills I enjoyed was the ability to back a boat trailer. My grandfather had a modest ski boat he used to fish for crappie, and it was at my disposal. On this particularly torrid summer day in the Mississippi Delta, I felt the need to go boating. I put the word out and soon had a handful of rangy local boys all kitted out and ready to go. The youngest was a lad of just 12 — we shall call him Jack.

Mom packed a cooler full of Cokes, while I hooked up the boat trailer. We promised to be back by dark. An hour later, I was backing the boat down the ramp at Desoto Lake.