Timing Is Everything

Things Can Go Wrong
When timing gets out of whack the fit of the parts changes. As the ratchet cogs wear — or the hand or the trigger or the cylinder stop and other things — that delicate set of events can get out of “time.” The cylinder might start to turn before the stop gets withdrawn. Or the hand will push the cylinder to align the next chamber but the “stop” won’t snick into the right bolt notch in the cylinder. Maybe the hand is too thin (means it can’t push the ratchet around enough) so the chamber isn’t quite aligned and the cylinder hasn’t turned far enough to allow the cylinder stop to snick into the notch. Oopsie.
If you clear your revolver then very slowly and carefully pull the trigger in DA mode, you can hear two distinct clicks (or at least you should). The first is the cylinder stop clicking against the cylinder as it’s released by the sear cam on the trigger as the cylinder turns. The second is the “click” as the stop slips back home into the next notch on the cylinder. That should occur just before the DA sear releases the hammer to fire. If your gun is “out of time” you’ll likely hear that second click — but the stop hasn’t seated into the next notch. If you then gently rotate the cylinder counter-clockwise, you may get it to turn a tiny bit and you’ll hear the stop “click” home. The hand hasn’t pushed the cylinder far enough “around” to align the next notch with the stop. S&W calls this “Carry Up” but most of us call it “timing.”