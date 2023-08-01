To Cops, From Dave Lauck

Lawmen and armed citizens alike can benefit from this man’s wisdom.

At the Pioneer Sportsman Range in Dunbarton, NH, many years ago, I put my youngest daughter behind a Dave Lauck Custom AR15 Patrol Rifle on a bipod, and she proceeded to shoot a rapid-fire group dead center into a target a hundred yards away. “Dad, I want one of these!” she exclaimed, which is how she wound up with her own custom AR15 at age 12.

Before then, I had been carrying a Dave Lauck Custom Colt .45 auto, his LFI Special built to my specifications and equally suitable for winning a match, carrying off duty and wearing to work. The gun gave honest 1″ groups from the 25-yard bench but without the sensitivity to malfunctions that normally comes with an “accurized” 1911.

Dave Lauck served for many years in law enforcement and is the founder and head of today’s D&L Sports. He is most famous for his custom 1911 pistols and AR15 rifles. If you’re not up for custom guns, you should check out his website and consider his accessories. For instance, his 1911 .45 ACP magazines — a 7-rounder with short baseplate and an 8-round mag with a slightly longer one — I’ve found to be absolutely bulletproof and reliable and right up there with Wilson Combat’s.

But just because he’s best known for ARs and 1911s doesn’t mean he hasn’t paid attention to other defensive firearms technology. Consider …