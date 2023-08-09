Vantage Point: Inevitability Is Inevitable

Trust Issues

In the real world, our industry seems to be, let’s say, skeptical of the prospect. I can count the number of my shooting acquaintances who are enthused about smart guns on precisely null fingers and toes. That’s not many.

The near-universal fear in our community is real — and completely understandable.

From the knowledgeable gun owner side of the discussion, many don’t trust the technology. Will it work when it’s raining, when your hands are sweaty, or when you’re bleeding from fighting off an attacker? Add infinity-plus-one more scenarios to this list — you get the idea.

People are nervous about all of these things, and rightfully so, but like all technology, those challenges will likely be solved sooner or later. It wasn’t that long ago when no one trusted the reliability of red dot sights on handguns.

Whether or not I ever trust the tech, I tend to think I’ll always prefer the flexibility for someone else to use my gun in an emergency. My wife, a friend, or a nearby good Samaritan may need to put my gun to use in a bad situation. Farfetched? Maybe, but using a gun, by definition, is a worst-case scenario event, so everything that can possibly go wrong already has. For the foreseeable future, put me in the old-fashioned mechanical pistol camp. Your mileage may vary.