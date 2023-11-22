The Exterior Tour

Like other double-stack “1911-ish” platforms, the 2311 is a three-part frame affair. The forward section of the frame (dust cover area) is aluminum, while the grip model is polymer. The slide and barrel are, of course, steel. This configuration is one of the innovations that make the 2X11 designs so soft shooting. The combination of metal and polymer provides some flex during recoil.

As for cosmetics, this model is completely blacked out. The grip, frame, and even the barrel hood and trigger face are flat black. I have to admit, the whole package looks stunning in a modern sort of way. It’s a new design, so the Girsan folks didn’t feel limited to maintaining a classic wood and shiny metal face. The black trigger is skeletonized and, like most other 2X11 designs, is made of polymer, although it’s built like any other 1911 trigger with a straight-back, hingeless operation.

The grip, being polymer, has a molded-in diamond texture on the sides and more traditional square checkering on the front and backstraps. Up top, you’ll find traditional cocking serrations in the back and just a couple up front for press checks.

A generously sized and removable flared magazine well speeds reloads. There’s a scallop cut in the well complementing a similar opposing cut in the magazine base pad should you ever need to rip a jammed magazine out.

Last but not least, the 2311 sports an accessory rail for lights/lasers.