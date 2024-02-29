If you carry concealed with an empty chamber, you will die a horrible death, and that Korean boy band with pink and blue hair, BTS, will sing your eulogy. #Fact.

Okay, so I have strong opinions about carrying with an empty chamber, but in fairness, I’m just like most other gun folks. We’re binary. Something is either the greatest thing ever or a bitter capsule of codswallop.

If you stop and think about it, most of us consider shooting techniques either right or wrong. If you don’t use a proper Weaver stance, you’re a ballistic studies failure. If you don’t shoot using the Isosceles stance, you’re a complete rookie or living in the past when men were men and shot blunderbusses. We see similar binary opinion-facts when it comes to guns. GUNS Magazine Editor Brent and I talked the other day and noted that reader mail on our coverage of any given gun tends to represent the poles. Either it’s a waste of iron ore or what Audie Murphy would choose to carry today, assuming he was still alive.

So, I think it’s time to embrace the non-binary lifestyle that’s so popular with the enlightened crowd these days and do a better job of considering different points of view.