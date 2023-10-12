How Fast Is A Bullet?

Ron’s Question

While we’re talking about shooting chronographs, I figured it might be a great time to address a bit of shooting history trivia. A frequent contributor of comments, questions and hard-earned wisdom, Ron wrote in with the following.

“Over the years, I have read the published velocity of smokeless powder loads as well as occasionally some black powder loads from the late 1800s and early 1900s. With today’s chronographs, everyone can own, I’m curious how they determined the velocity back in the ‘old days.’ How did they?”

That’s a great question, and it’s somewhat impressive how folks back in the day figured out solutions to this problem without electronics.

The first and oldest method, dating back to the mid-1700s, uses basic physics and simple math to solve the problem. The momentum calculation is simply mass times velocity, so if you know momentum and mass, you can easily calculate the underlying velocity. Benjamin Robins invented a ballistic pendulum device of precisely known mass. By firing a projectile at a precise point on it, the movement of the pendulum could be measured, capturing the underlying momentum. Since he knew the bullet’s mass, he could whip out his whatever-came-before-modern-slide rules and calculate the velocity.

Later approaches used moving wheels. In one later 1700s approach, a vertical ring of paper was affixed to a horizontal spinning wheel. The idea was to shoot through the paper, and the bullet would exit the paper on the opposite side of the wheel somewhere. By knowing the rate of rotation of the wheel and measuring how “off center” the exit hole was on the opposite side, one could calculate how long the bullet was in flight (and its velocity). You gotta admit, this is particularly clever.

Next, electricity was brought into the mix, with many solutions using conductive wires or screens. A bullet breaking the same on entry and exit would make or break circuits, again providing time information of how long it took the bullet to travel across a known distance.

With the exception of the ballistic pendulum, all of these approaches modeled the same basic approach used by modern chronographs like the ProChrono DLX. This model measures how long it takes for the bullet to “break” the electric eyes at the front and back of the device, then uses simple math to offer up the underlying velocity.