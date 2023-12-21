Insights From Accuracy Testing

I’ve got plenty of OCD tendencies … with certain things. One might have me committed seeing how carefully I organize the many thousands of files on my computer. Everything has its place, and I’ve taken the concept of foldering to a frightening new level. Same with my dozen or so email accounts.

On the other hand, I’m not one of those guys who dutifully logs every shot fired from every gun. Some folks can tell you, “I had a failure to feed function in this gun with Pea Blaster +P+ ammo from Lot 465C. It was the 478th round I fired from this gun.” Given the organized state of my computer, I can’t I suppose I can’t pass judgment.

I do confess to having a compulsion to log more formal shooting, however. When testing new pistols for review, while I don’t count every round fired, I do log the important stuff, including velocity, accuracy, and, when appropriate, gelatin test data.