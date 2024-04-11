Test Yourself Like the Pros

Over the years, I’ve enjoyed both exposing my total lack of skill and a glorious feeling of shooting awesomeness — all on the same day. How’s that? Read on …

While heading to the range for a session of consequence-free plinking is no doubt enjoyable, and I highly recommend it frequently, it won’t do much to improve your skills. Think about how all those flashy and highly compensated self-help gurus blather on and on about goals requiring timelines, measurable results and all those other boring things, at least compared to mindless plinking.

While “drills” is a word that summons multiplication table flashcards and similar nightmarish thoughts, I have found one way to train, improve my skills and quantify those improvements — all while having a great time. The secret? Qualification courses.

Yes, many police hate the annual qualifications. At my local range, I often see uniformed officers practicing diligently, with no small amount of stress, because the annual quals are right around the corner. But I’ll take the controversial view that done voluntarily by someone interested in the joy of shooting; they can be not only beneficial but fun.

For a skilled shooter, a standard qualification can be, well, easy. It might develop that fleeting “awesomeness” feeling. For new shooters, a passing score might be cause for debilitating stress. And even for seasoned shooters, some qualifications are harder — much harder — than others. Let’s consider a couple.