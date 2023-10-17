We’re Overdue for Aggravated Infringement Laws

No Infringement

What America needs, what our Republic and Constitution need, is strict adherence to a policy of “No infringement shall be tolerated.” Small encroachments — like licenses to carry arms or speech codes — must subject people proposing such violations to penalties. Gross infringements like, “We’re going to take away your favorite rifle — and of course, we’ll keep ours,” require prison terms.

There is a fine line to draw here. Speaking about so-called “gun control,” with its bans, limits, conditions and Constitutional violations, is something we cannot properly deny. It is free speech. Talking about things must not be harmed; it must be held sacrosanct. But doing something that constitutes infringement and acting against our rights is another matter. Acts have consequences. Acts can cause harm. Harm is punishable. Punishment must reflect the degree of harm done. Unconstitutional “laws” are not law:

Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137, 1803: “An act of the legislature repugnant to the Constitution is void.”

Norton v. Shelby County, 118 U.S. 425, 1886: “An unconstitutional act is not law; it confers no rights; it imposes no duties; affords no protection; it creates no office; it is in legal contemplation as though it had never been passed.”

Olmstead v. United States, 277 U.S. 438, 1928: “Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.” (Quoted from dissent.)

Murdock v. Pennsylvania, 319 U.S. 105, 1943: “… a person cannot be compelled ‘to purchase, through a license fee or a license tax, the privilege freely granted by the Constitution.’”

Shuttlesworth v. City of Birmingham Alabama, 394 U.S. 147, 1969: “And our decisions have made clear that a person faced with such an unconstitutional licensing law may ignore it and engage with impunity in the exercise of the right of free expression for which the law purports to require a license.” (Referring to free speech.)

Getting bills introduced that are de facto infringements, clear violations of delegated power, is Misdemeanor Infringement and cannot be tolerated. Quash such proposals if formally made. Voting for self-evident infringement or acting upon such once passed is Aggravated Infringement — knowing actions designed to deny rights and violate the Constitution. This is felonious behavior. Treat such acts as felonies:

How about this proposal? “Any elected or appointed official who introduces a proposal designed or capable of infringing upon the right to keep and bear arms, has committed Simple Infringement, a misdemeanor. Any effort to implement a new or extant infringement is Aggravated Infringement, a felony. These offenses apply to all other enumerated rights.”

Enacting Aggravated Infringement statutes may be difficult; they trash so much of what elite leadership is doing. But it’s a shot across the bow, a call to action. We cannot remain asleep while evil woke folks take our rights, principles and nation. We must threaten our enemies with prison for blatant violation of their oaths and the strictly limited delegated powers we provide. This is what due process demands.

Award-winning author, writer, consultant and musician Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for more than three decades. Now writing his 15th book, Why Science May Be Wrong, see his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

