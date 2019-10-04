Wrangler Vs. Super Single Six

Shooting Some

John Taffin put three Wranglers through his testing and it seems he had better accuracy than I did with my gun. He shot at 20 yards while I shot at 25 and 15 but I’m thinking his talented eye and trigger finger simply made the difference. I’ll keep testing mine to see if things settle in, and report back.



I put bullseye targets at 25 and small critter targets at 15. I also chronographed about a dozen different .22 loads through both guns. Velocity differences between the 6" and 45/8" barrels averaged between “no difference” (low velocity loads) to maybe 100 fps faster with hotter loads in the longer barrel. The no-powder Aguila Colibri 20-gr. loads (great fun, by the way), were actually slower (352 fps) from the longer barrel vs. 386 fps out of the Wrangler. I’ve seen this before with this load. The bore friction slows it down I guess.



“Most accurate” was CCI’s Standard Velocity (about 950 fps in both guns), delivering a solid 1.25" in the Super Single Six at 25, and a 3" group in the Wrangler. On the critter targets at 15 yards, good old CCI Mini-Mag HP ammo planted them into 0.75" for the Super (1,175 fps) and 25/8" and 1,072 fps (with a flyer) for the Wrangler. Without the flyer it’d be about 1.75".



The Wrangler’s heavier trigger and hard-to-see fixed sights definitely hindered my 65-year-old eyes. Plus, it seems to hit about 4" to 5" low at 25 yards. At the varmint targets at 15 I was aiming at the tip of the critter’s head to hit the bull. But I’ll likely file on that front sight to raise the POI to match up with the CCI Mini-Mag load and call it good-to-go. Windage was close enough for government work.



The silky action, smooth trigger, longer sight radius and crisp adjustable sights of the old gun really showed their mettle. But having said that, I see a use for both. The “target” features of the Super Single Six (and similar modern models) makes it very versatile for hunting, plinking, teaching, even serious target shooting.



The Wrangler is just plain fun, and with a bit of tweaking the zero — and smoothing the action a bit — can almost hold its own. It’d be a great trail gun, trap-line tool, boat or truck gun, and even a young person’s “first” handgun. In the real world, they seem to go for around $200 or a bit more, so if you get your kid one, you could get a different color for you and the third color for your wife, or — I’ll be modern here — your husband! It’s all great fun, so you should dig in too.



For more info: www.ruger.com.