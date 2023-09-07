Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Will A Laser Get You Killed?

Episode #14
Written By Brent Wheat
Our resident Gun Cranks — Roy Huntington, Tom McHale, and Brent T. Wheat — take on one of the most contentious self-defense topics: Are laser sights a good or bad thing? Hear what the guys have to say about these high-tech shooting tools that, depending on who you ask, are the best things since sliced bread or a quick way to end up in a pine box!

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Hand-packed in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to https://4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% OFF your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today!

