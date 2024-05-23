Psst ... It's Not Your Fault

I’m often intrigued by the talk I hear as students conduct “feeling-out” conversation missions on one another at school. The “I’ll blow them away” crowd are actually few and far between, as most ordinary, reasonably-sane folks pass on this boastful but mostly hollow, big-mouth comment. The true “can-do” soldiers who pass through the school most often simply do what they do as good employees might do a good job — effectively, with pride and without bragging or bull dung.

The law enforcement “really shoot, gun-types” — of which there are not many in real life — closely follow the military format as far as their perspective of the job. They do it, it’s dangerous, they can get killed, but they pay attention to business and take care of it when and if the time rarely comes to them. I notice no particular sense of coldness or cruelty in either the military or the cops as to the task of shooting to defend themselves or their partners.

Moving to the non-sworn crowd, they seem to fall into two categories. The small group, who have trained to a level that is admirable and effective, and second, the ones who seem confused, or perhaps even unresolved. This lack of resolve is not shown as an unwillingness to defend themselves, but perhaps as an indecision as to whether or not it’s okay to. They know they should, but are still wrestling with the ramifications.

Everyone reading this is smart enough to know the law will not try you. But the law will, in fact, try us as the lawyers interpret it to the jury and the court. Also keep in mind you won’t be judged by a jury of your peers. They will be invited off the jury. There will probably not be NRA members or cops or soldiers judging your personal act of self-defense. It’s just the life we live and the times we live in, and there’s nothing personal about it. It just is.