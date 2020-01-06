a dose of sanity

.40 Or 9mm?

I’m fast approaching 80, but I still attend shooting classes at least 2–3 times a year. In the meantime, I shoot monthly in the Arizona desert where I can practice realistic shooting drills. For almost as long as I can remember, instructors recommend a 9mm as the smallest caliber firearm that should be used in self defense — and most still do.



When I first got into self-defense shooting I started out with the 9mm. Then came police reports the 9mm could not put down a drug-crazed bad guy. Thus the police started going to the .40 S&W. So, I dumped my 9mm guns and went to the .40 as my self-defense caliber.



Now I see the craze is back to the 9mm, and even the .380. What am I missing here? Most of what I see in Handgunner are articles on 9mm and .380 pistols and how great they are. How are these two calibers useful as self-defense loads? I just do not get it. I’m sticking with my .40 HPs for my self-defense loads.



Chuck Stury aka “Bwana”

Tucson, AZ



Much of it is ammo technology changes, Chuck. In the early days of the 9mm (say, in the late 1970s and into the middle 1980s) bullet technology was unable to assure reliable performance in 9mm/.380 loads. So the idea of bigger holes (bigger calibers) made some sense. But by the early 1990s bullet tech caught up, and now today’s 9mm and .380 loads are extremely effective. Indeed, in the real world of documented shootings, there is essentially no difference between terminal performance between the 9mm/.40/.45 calibers. And recently, with the advent of some extremely effective .380 loads (like Black Hills HoneyBadger, CCI loads, Federal loads, etc.) the .380 is showing itself to be a reliable performer too.



I was a beat cop in San Diego, retiring in 1998. By then we had been carrying autos in 9mm for about 12 years. We used Winchester, then Federal 147-gr. sub-sonic loads in 9mm. When I retired we’d killed 74 bad guys with nothing I’d call a failure as long as the suspect was hit well. The 9mm worked fine and was easy to handle. Most agencies using the .40 are moving back to the 9mm for cost and the fact officers can shoot them better (faster follow-up shots, more accuracy, etc.) especially among the novice shooters being hired today.



You’re fine with the .40, but you can also be assured any good quality modern 9mm defensive ammo or even .380 ammo in a good gun would be fine too. I particularly like the S&W EZ .380 M&P. It’s a sort of medium-sized .380 with an easy-to-run slide, great sights, crisp trigger and easy to load magazine. Keep an open mind. —RH

