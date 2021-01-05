cool squared

Slow Press

I have been a long time AH subscriber, and I felt that it is finally time for me to ask my question. Back about 50 years ago, when I was first learning to shoot pistols and revolvers, the focal point of control was to “squeeze the grip and trigger slowly, like a lemon. If the shot breaks and you didn’t know it was going to happen, then you did it right.” This works fine at the range with paper and other assorted stationary targets, and lots of time to shoot. What about personal defense and non-stationary targets? I have read brief comments about “trigger press” and “the press.” My assumption is this trigger manipulation is the answer to moving away from the old “squeeze and wait” method. Can you enlighten me?

Gary N.

Ocala, FL

Since you’re asking for an opinion, here’s mine! And you know what they say about free opinions …

I see the slow press as skill development — learning to press the trigger without moving the gun. Over thousands of repetitions, the time element no longer matters as you’ve learned how to move the trigger without moving the muzzle. So, whether you do it slowly or extremely fast, the gun stays on target.

It’s like the Karate Kid “wax on, wax off” thing. As you repeat a motion, even at slow speed, you train your muscles and brain to do it right. I always practice holster draws in super slow motion, focusing on perfect form and consistent movement every time. And do you know what? When I need to do it fast, it just works.

So, both sides are right, at least in my opinion. —Tom