cool squared
On the lower left-hand corner of page 26 (Nov/Dec 2020) are two “cool” items; the late Steve McQueen and a BAR. In the last 15 minutes of the movie Sand Pebbles one can see McQueen with a BAR fighting a rear-guard action to let his friends escape from Chinese rebels. Does that make the scene “Cool Squared”?
Chuck Naretto
Prescott, AZ
As it relates to the coolness of Steve McQueen and the BAR that’s kind of like contemplating multiples of infinity. To fully grasp this you’d have to be able to divide by zero. I am reliably told McQueen and Chuck Norris are the only two humans ever to have pulled that off. —Doc Dabbs
Photobomb
Please update your picture. Dear Abby’s was more current than yours is. It appears to be about the same age as the one my Dad took when I came home from a USMC tour in beautiful downtown I-Corps, RVN.
R.C. Clark
Thanks so much for pointing this out! I’ve dropped everything to resolve this crisis, as you can see in this issue’s Vantage Point column! —Tom
My Father’s Colt
I was naturally inspired and edified on reading, “My Father’s Colt: Faithful Service Through 30 Years And 3 Wars” (Nov/Dec 2020).
Though not a military veteran myself, I see great value in the personal handgun and laud the sidearm highly. In the 1967 Pistol & Revolver Guide by the late Major George C. Nonte, a quote states, “After food and mail, the possession of a handgun in the face of enemy guerilla activity is probably the most powerful psychological force in sustaining a man’s morale.” This statement speaks volumes in extolling the virtues of having a personal handgun on one’s person, whether inside a war zone, or elsewhere.
Thanks Bruce Cherry for your fine article in remembrance of your late father, Clyde Cherry.
Jim Farmer
Merrill, OR
The Value Of Freedom
I retired from the Army a few years early due to serious injuries sustained in Iraq in 2006. The really painful part of the ambush has been felt for all the years since then. Two of my soldiers died due to their injuries. In fact, neither one lived long enough to get MEDEVAC’d. One of them was our platoon medic, and in typical medic fashion, he refused buddy aid in order to direct treatment of “his guys.”
Dr. Dabbs’ story “A Tale of Two Roys” (Jan/Feb 2020) brought all of that emotion roaring back. Not many “get” why people like us do what we do. Will gets it, because he is one of us. The true value of our freedom can never be calculated. It’s been bought at the highest price possible — the blood and lives of the very people who value their country.
This is what I think of when I go to vote, when I encourage friends and family to vote. We owe my heroes our active participation in our republic. It’s truly the very least we can do.
Eric Haines
U.S. Army retired
Slow Press
I have been a long time AH subscriber, and I felt that it is finally time for me to ask my question. Back about 50 years ago, when I was first learning to shoot pistols and revolvers, the focal point of control was to “squeeze the grip and trigger slowly, like a lemon. If the shot breaks and you didn’t know it was going to happen, then you did it right.” This works fine at the range with paper and other assorted stationary targets, and lots of time to shoot. What about personal defense and non-stationary targets? I have read brief comments about “trigger press” and “the press.” My assumption is this trigger manipulation is the answer to moving away from the old “squeeze and wait” method. Can you enlighten me?
Gary N.
Ocala, FL
Since you’re asking for an opinion, here’s mine! And you know what they say about free opinions …
I see the slow press as skill development — learning to press the trigger without moving the gun. Over thousands of repetitions, the time element no longer matters as you’ve learned how to move the trigger without moving the muzzle. So, whether you do it slowly or extremely fast, the gun stays on target.
It’s like the Karate Kid “wax on, wax off” thing. As you repeat a motion, even at slow speed, you train your muscles and brain to do it right. I always practice holster draws in super slow motion, focusing on perfect form and consistent movement every time. And do you know what? When I need to do it fast, it just works.
So, both sides are right, at least in my opinion. —Tom
Police And The Second?
I have to say I’m worried and scared. I’m a retired lieutenant from a Detroit suburb. I took an oath as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant. I swore to it and meant it.
We’re looking at the strong possibility of having to decide if we surrender our rights or defend them. I am not a violent man and have no wish to harm anyone. However, I can’t imagine turning in my guns, period.
Perhaps your team could explore this topic. I’d be interested in how your team thinks current law enforcement would react to confiscation.
I guess I’m just looking for perspective from other professionals instead of basement commandos on gun forums. I don’t scare easily, but this has me terrified.
Alan B.
Prescott Valley, AZ
Commitment!
It was September 1976; I was about 30 years old. I walked into my gun store, Kurt’s Fine Firearms, and there on the magazine rack was a copy of a new book. On the cover was a S&W Chief’s Special along with a red banner that read, “First Issue!” It was American Handgunner #1. I bought it immediately, read it cover to cover, and sent off my check for a subscription.
Now we move forward 43+ years. I still have all 259 issues and have read each of them. I’m writing this to thank American Handgunner for the many decades of reading enjoyment and education on thousands of handguns. I will be sending my check for the next three years and anxiously awaiting each issue’s arrival.
George E. Scott
Payson, A
Electoral Dysfunction?
New format sucks. Worthless issue. Took one minute to look through it and in the trash. Coincidentally, the mailman delivered it the day President Biden accepted his election.
Frank White
Well Frank, you’ve got us stumped since we don’t have a “new format.” Same writers, same layout, same types of stories. Are you by chance suffering from a case of electoral dysfunction? —Tom
Dig the .357 SIG
It was nice to see Dave Anderson’s one page on 9mm cartridges, but why not the .357 SIG? It’s gun writers who have almost killed the .357 SIG, either by negative reporting or by not covering it at all. I go into gun shops that sell .357 SIG handguns and salespeople know nothing about the cartridge and don’t mention it to buyers.
Do the Secret Service, Air Marshals, Texas DPS, etc. just use it for show? No, it’s a very effective cartridge. It’s not louder, nor does it wear out guns faster. I have about 9,000 rounds through one of mine and it is still functioning just fine. The only real problem is current manufacturers except for smaller companies have downloaded it like they have the .357 Magnum.
Jim Santory
American Plastic Pistols
I can’t help but wonder if your magazine would not be better served by changing the name to American Plastic Pistols or American 9mm. Glad to get that off my chest. If you print this, let the hate mail begin!
How about testing guns we mere mortals can buy? Bowen’s .44 Special is a great gun but once again out of reach for most of us. How about some semi-customs we can all afford?
Bob McMinn
Is The .40 S&W Dead?
If Kimber is willing to make a 1911 style pistol and offer it in 9mm, .45 ACP, and 10mm configurations (“Kimber’s Rapide Black Ice 1911,” Nov/Dec 2020) why can’t they (and others) include a .40 S&W version?
Over the last few decades, the .40 S&W gained popularity and is offered in a wide expanse of pistol makes and models, but never in any 1911 style guns. Why is this? Now that the 10mm is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, and more manufacturers are including it in the line-up, why not also by extension offer the .40 S&W? If a pistol can shoot a 10mm, then it wouldn’t be any real effort to make the modifications or changes necessary to chamber the .40.
So, I’m curious: Is there some hidden reason why the .40 S&W is consistently left out of the 1911 styles of pistols? Am I missing something, or are the manufacturers missing out on some sales?
Brandon Fox
Montoursville, PA
Revolvers?
Massad Ayoob refers to Inspector Thompson of Scotland Yard in the Jan/Feb 2020 issue of American Handgunner. Ayoob wrote, “Unfortunately, [Thompson] seems to have the curious habit of describing all handguns as revolvers.”
Not so curious. If you read enough books, articles, whatever by Brits, writings that refer to handguns, one will note Brits in general constantly refer to all handguns as “revolvers.”
At some point, when the transition was made from predominantly revolvers to having a mix of revolvers and semi-automatic handguns, the word “revolver” stuck around as a catch-all for each and every handgun.
This is in the same vein as how the rear storage compartment on a car is called a “trunk.” We haven’t had trunks strapped to the rear of our cars in around a hundred years, but the term stuck.
Bill Sims
Captain USAF (ret.)
Understanding Police
Finally, Mr. Ayoob explains in clarity, the reason for Police using force (Cop Talk, Jan/Feb 2020). Unfortunately, it’s lost on the readers of your great magazine who already know why the police need to enforce the law and their use of force. All police are already trained in deescalating situations.
What is needed is these types of articles somehow reaching the general public.
Dennis D
American Handgunner® welcomes letters to the editor. We reserve the right to edit all published letters for clarity and length. Due to the volume of mail, we are unable to individually answer your letters or email. In sending a letter to Handgunner, you agree to provide Publishers’ Development Corp. such copyright as is required for publishing and redistributing the contents of your letter in any format. Send your letters to Speak Out, American Handgunner, 13741 Danielson St. Ste. A, Poway, CA 92064; americanhandgunner.com; e-mail: [email protected]