guncranks

Written By Reader Speaks
2020
5

I have enjoyed the Wednesday webcasts. I could hang out with you all for days. One thing I have always enjoyed about the FMG staff is you are all genuine, down to earth and fun folks. Thanks to all of you from editors on down to the lowliest gun ’riter!
Mel Westlake
Via Email

More On Guncranks

ideos!! The amount of knowledge from your variety of backgrounds is amazing, plus, you make it all very entertaining. I’m always surprised at how fast the time flies when I’m watching them. My level of experience is far, far less than any of you, and I appreciate getting “real-life” information from people who’ve seen and been through damn near everything.
Keep ’em coming!
Gary
Via Email

In case you’ve missed it, the GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner editorial teams have launched a new online show — Guncranks Live. You can tune in on either of our Facebook pages or via Youtube.com/FMGPubs Wednesday evenings at 8 pm EST. All previous shows are available to view anytime at the same locations. —TM

Ayoob Files

Thanks to Mas Ayoob and American Handgunner for the “Texas Church Shooting” in the July/August 2020 issue. I have been reading The Ayoob Files for several decades and was glad to see this one. (I’m still waiting on the 1997 Hollywood Bank Robbery shootout.)
Ron
Via email


Since before 2008, I have been reading Handgunner and one of my favorite authors has always been Massad Ayoob. The Sept/Oct 2020 Ayoob Files left me frustrated. How can this wonderful country of ours permit our laws to be twisted to where criminal justice means justice for the criminals? I just don’t understand Mr. Stiffler’s situation where he’s the victim and has lost everything.

I would hope every gun owner in the U.S. would complain to their congressman. If we don’t do something soon, we are going to lose it all!
Bill Rau
Murphy, NC

Target Mystery … Solved!

What does John Taffin use for targets? He always features those cut cards, either red or black with white, with careful notes around the group. I’m thinking he probably has enough to fill the old card catalog cabinets from a decent-sized library!
Alvin
Via Email

I use stick-on rectangles which are 3″ wide and 2″ as the width seems to match up with most front sights. I order these online from Uline and they come in rolls of 500 in whatever color you like. For me, red works best because you can write on them with a black felt-tip pen. —JT

Puffery?

Greetings from Midcoast, Maine. My purpose in writing: while I very much enjoyed John Taffin’s Colt Python review, I wondered as I read on when he planned to mention the revolver’s widely reported problems. I further wondered when I got to the end of Taffin’s report whether as an editorial policy you appreciate the difference between a frank and honest review and a puff piece.
Mike Silverton
Via email

Mike, first thank you for writing. Yes, I saw some “widely reported” so-called problems on the Internet. I did two things. First, I consulted the number one expert on Pythons. He agreed the new Python was improved over the old design and they did it right. Colt has already addressed the few problems due to a loosened screw.

The second thing I did was shoot it, experiencing zero problems. The Python faced the same thing as every new product: self-proclaimed experts on the Internet going into their trashing routine. There are no perfect guns. Colt has addressed the matter and corrected what few problems were found.

I don’t do puff pieces. Never have; never will. Our policy with both Handgunner and GUNS is to tell it like it is. There are several firearms and products over the past 40 years I would not review as they were not worthy of my time. I only review things that work, and I have often pointed out minor problems. —JT

The Perfect Revolver?

Last night I read the article in the July/August issue of AH on the Les Baer/AH custom 1911. It was not until this morning that I realized what you were saying between the lines. With this article on a custom American Handgunner 1911, you laid down the gauntlet. You have challenged the readers to submit our recommendations for a custom American Handgunner revolver! You have displayed your brilliance as a writer in saying something without saying it!  Genius!  
Mark Gruber 
Hastings, Minn.

For me, the perfect revolver would be a S&W 640-ish Pro Series in .327 Federal Magnum, 6-shot, with HiViZ neon green fiber optic front sight. 

The .327 is arguably the perfect snub revolver cartridge, offering all the penetration and tissue disruption advantages of the .357 Magnum with less felt recoil and an extra round in the cylinder. It’s also versatile being compatible with the .32 H&R Magnum, .32 S&W Long, .32 S&W (Short) as well as certain offerings in .32 ACP. The only thing against the .327 is the lack of industry support due to the defensive handgun market being unaware of this round’s advantages.

Even if this unicorn of a revolver never sees the light of day, it would still be a great idea to do an article on the potential and versatility of the .327 Fed Mag family of cartridges.
Jerry Amstutz
Berne, Ind.

Lefties Unite!

Bias and prejudice come in many forms, one of which is “Southpaw” bias. I just received and perused the July/August issue and was shocked, once again, at the bias towards us lefties. The front cover, rear cover and no less than half a dozen photos inside, including the beautiful gun give-a-way centerfold all display 1911’s with no right-side safety levers. Why? Southpaws unite in our frustration! Kudos to Kimber (page 9) for showing what the passenger side of a 1911 should look like.
A. Whitacre
Brooksville, Fla.

Kind Words

To all, please keep the good articles coming. I enjoy the history provided in many of the articles Mr. Venturino writes. The heart and soul and feeling of Mr. Taffin’s stories about wheel-guns. The downright, honest to God, facts of life Dr. Dabbs provides in his articles.

Editor, you have excellent writers. All with unique experiences and perspectives on life and the shooting sports.
Don’t change a thing!
Steve Polek
Via email

Hey guys. I just wanted to fire off a brief note saying, as a new subscriber, I find the magazine a joy to read. The articles have great pictures, descriptions, reviews and comments in a nice concise format. Also, the broad selection of various handguns is terrific. You will definitely retain me as a subscriber for a long time to come!
Gary
Via email

“War” Trophy

I just finished Taffin’s “5”-gunner article about the .44 special. It feels like John was writing the article to me.

My first home was in a tough neighborhood and I quickly found out about the frequent robberies, home invasions and drug deals. I was single with no kids, so I started buying and placing guns in every room. I kept a S&W 396 stashed between towels in the bathroom.  

One day while toweling off after a shower, I heard footsteps on the back steps. I opened the bathroom door to see the teeth of a pry bar sink past the back door jamb. The 396 was in my hand in an instant. As the low life was leaning back on the pry bar, I knocked on the glass with the big .44 muzzle. The scumbag’s eyes grew big as saucers.  He pivoted and jumped all six steps of the deck, vanishing into the night. I still have his pry bar as a war trophy. The .44 special saved both of our lives and has a special place in my heart.
Ryan Guzek
Via Email

Stainless Upgrades

Those of us who conceal carry often pocket carry with a smaller handgun in warmer weather. The problem in warmer weather is twofold: heat and humidity. Heat and humidity produce sweat which attacks handguns. Most pocket guns are polymer and/or stainless steel for the most part. I haven’t found a company yet that uses stainless parts for the safety, magazine release, slide lock and takedown levers. The purpose of the stainless/polymer combination is for weight reduction and durability. But mechanical items like guns are only as strong as their weakest link. I check my firearms daily to make sure these small parts aren’t rusting away in my pocket. Having to apply rust preventative and then stuff them back in my pocket isn’t something I should have to do. Charge us a little more and make these parts stainless also — please.
Jeff McNelis
Via email

2020
5

