Puffery?

Greetings from Midcoast, Maine. My purpose in writing: while I very much enjoyed John Taffin’s Colt Python review, I wondered as I read on when he planned to mention the revolver’s widely reported problems. I further wondered when I got to the end of Taffin’s report whether as an editorial policy you appreciate the difference between a frank and honest review and a puff piece.

Mike Silverton

Via email

Mike, first thank you for writing. Yes, I saw some “widely reported” so-called problems on the Internet. I did two things. First, I consulted the number one expert on Pythons. He agreed the new Python was improved over the old design and they did it right. Colt has already addressed the few problems due to a loosened screw.

The second thing I did was shoot it, experiencing zero problems. The Python faced the same thing as every new product: self-proclaimed experts on the Internet going into their trashing routine. There are no perfect guns. Colt has addressed the matter and corrected what few problems were found.

I don’t do puff pieces. Never have; never will. Our policy with both Handgunner and GUNS is to tell it like it is. There are several firearms and products over the past 40 years I would not review as they were not worthy of my time. I only review things that work, and I have often pointed out minor problems. —JT