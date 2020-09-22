Ayoob Files
Thanks to Mas Ayoob and American Handgunner for the “Texas Church Shooting” in the July/August 2020 issue. I have been reading The Ayoob Files for several decades and was glad to see this one. (I’m still waiting on the 1997 Hollywood Bank Robbery shootout.)
Ron
Via email
Since before 2008, I have been reading Handgunner and one of my favorite authors has always been Massad Ayoob. The Sept/Oct 2020 Ayoob Files left me frustrated. How can this wonderful country of ours permit our laws to be twisted to where criminal justice means justice for the criminals? I just don’t understand Mr. Stiffler’s situation where he’s the victim and has lost everything.
I would hope every gun owner in the U.S. would complain to their congressman. If we don’t do something soon, we are going to lose it all!
Bill Rau
Murphy, NC