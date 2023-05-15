The powerful Gen V Quad Core makes a host of smart features possible as well, including 4K video recording, dual streaming, recoil-activated video in slow-motion, an advanced ballistic calculator, and a ballistics profile manager. Users can also choose from multiple reticle colors and patterns or create their own customized reticle exactly the way they want it.
Dedicated ATN scope users will be glad to learn the X-Sight 5 series scopes also include the features ATN has become known for, like one-shot zero, smooth zoom, an e-compass, wifi capability, a 3-D gyroscope and 3-D accelerometer, ATN’s Radar app compatibility, and ultra-low power consumption (up to 14 hours).
Despite all of these features, the X-Sight 5 still manages to be 25% smaller and 100% faster than the previous generation. Plus, the ATN X-Sight Gen 5 series scopes are designed to feel like traditional scopes, ensuring a familiar experience for hunters new to smart digital optics.
ATN X-Sight 5:
The Next Generation Of
Digital Riflescopes
It’s been more than a decade since ATN first introduced the X-Sight series of digital night vision scopes, combining traditional rifle scopes with digital technology, and the company continues to push the limits of what’s possible.
Don’t let it’s light weight and compact size fool you, the new X-Sight Gen 5 series is feature packed.
Thanks to an upgraded, high-performance sensor, the X-Sight 5 Ultra HD 4K+ Smart Day/Night Scope offers ultra-high-definition imaging and the highest sensor resolution on the market — more than double its competitors and 33% more than its predecessor, the X-Sight 4K.
With 4 million more pixels, hunters and long-range shooters will experience more accurate tones, vivid colors, and a true-to-life visual sensation — both day and night — than has ever been possible before.
Users can choose between four models — a 3-15X version with or without a laser rangefinder and a 5-25X version with or without a laser rangefinder. Each scope comes with 30mm rings for mounting and provides a comfortable 90mm of eye relief. A rugged, weather-resistant housing allows them to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -20 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Depending on the model, the price of the X-Sight 5 ranges from $795 – $1,195 — a great value for hunters looking for the best combination of quality and affordability. Additionally, all X-Sight 5 scopes come with a two-year warranty. For more information on the most advanced generation in smart digital rifle scopes, visit ATNCorp.com.