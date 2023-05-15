The powerful Gen V Quad Core makes a host of smart features possible as well, including 4K video recording, dual streaming, recoil-activated video in slow-motion, an advanced ballistic calculator, and a ballistics profile manager. Users can also choose from multiple reticle colors and patterns or create their own customized reticle exactly the way they want it.

Dedicated ATN scope users will be glad to learn the X-Sight 5 series scopes also include the features ATN has become known for, like one-shot zero, smooth zoom, an e-compass, wifi capability, a 3-D gyroscope and 3-D accelerometer, ATN’s Radar app compatibility, and ultra-low power consumption (up to 14 hours).

Despite all of these features, the X-Sight 5 still manages to be 25% smaller and 100% faster than the previous generation. Plus, the ATN X-Sight Gen 5 series scopes are designed to feel like traditional scopes, ensuring a familiar experience for hunters new to smart digital optics.