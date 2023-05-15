It’s been more than a decade since ATN first introduced the X-Sight series of digital night vision scopes, combining traditional rifle scopes with digital technology, and the company continues to push the limits of what’s possible.

Don’t let it’s light weight and compact size fool you, the new X-Sight Gen 5 series is feature packed.

Thanks to an upgraded, high-performance sensor, the X-Sight 5 Ultra HD 4K+ Smart Day/Night Scope offers ultra-high-definition imaging and the highest sensor resolution on the market — more than double its competitors and 33% more than its predecessor, the X-Sight 4K.

With 4 million more pixels, hunters and long-range shooters will experience more accurate tones, vivid colors, and a true-to-life visual sensation — both day and night — than has ever been possible before.