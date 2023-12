Famed American designer and architect Charles Eames once said, “The details are not the details. They make the design.” And when you see the Rock Island Armory 5.0E, you’ll understand exactly what he meant. Watch as Roy Huntington offers a look at the features behind why the RIA 5.0E puts the “E” in “Enhanced.”

For more information, visit Armscor.com.

