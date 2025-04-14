After 15 years of shooting with dots on my duty and personal carry pistols, I am always willing to try something that will make the installation and set-up process easier. When that something comes from a business I am already familiar with — from years of buying and using their products — it is all the better. And when they are made in America, it’s a no-brainer.

Enter XS Sights with their Minimalist OR and optic plate bundle.