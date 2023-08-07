Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

XS Sights R3D 2.0 Night Sights &
Standard Dot Revolver Sights
Written By Roy Huntington
Never content to rest on their laurels, XS Sights’ new R3D 2.0 builds on the commonsense design of the R3D, expanding the envelope with some key new ideas, which Roy Huntington explains in this video.

The XS R3D 2.0 is currently available for the following models:

GLOCK:

• All models, standard or suppressor height

S&W:

• M&P/M&P 2.0 Standard Models (Novak style rear sight), standard height

• M&P/M&P 2.0 C.O.R.E. (optics ready), standard or suppressor height

• Shield/Shield 2.0/Shield Plus/Shield OR/Equalizer, standard height

Roy also shares a look at XS Sights’ Standard Dot for Taurus 856 and 605 revolvers. Designed to be large and highly visible, these sights help solve many issues, from aging eyes to deteriorating vision.

For more info, visit XSSights.com.

 

