It Started with an Invitation

Coming Attractions

Over time, I’m going to go into detail, with several different articles interspersed between regular “Think Tank” type stuff, explaining how I prepared for the hunt, what things you need to do, what shots/medicines are necessary, what to expect and any other tips and tidbits that will help someone for there first African adventure. Along the way I’ll also share some of the highlights I experienced.



Lastly, those three weeks flew by faster than any I can remember. I saw more game animals the first day than I have my entire life of hunting, along with making a load of memories. As much as I fretted about the long plane rides, I would gladly do it over again, even if it came down to hanging onto the wing of the airplane to do so. It is that much of an amazing place to experience!