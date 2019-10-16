It Started with an Invitation
This past spring (March 12th, to be exact) I received a rather surprising email. It was from our own John Sheehan, field editor of our sister publication, GUNS Magazine. John and I have exchanged emails before, usually about handloading ancient rifles or the book he coauthored about Serbian Rifles from 1914-1918, but the email I received this spring really threw me for a loop!
Answered Dreams?
There it was, staring at me from the glimmer of my computer screen… John was inviting me on a promotional safari in Botswana! All I needed to do was get myself there and pay a nominal fee per day to cover food, lodging, etc. There would be no trophy fees involved, only export tax fees, should I choose to send the head and cape home of any critter I shot for mounting.
I’ve always dreamed of going on an Africa safari — and here was my opportunity. I was excited, and yet a little nervous at the same time. Why nervous, you ask? It’s one thing to dream of going somewhere, and quite another to actually start planning a trip. Hell, I didn’t even have a passport, that’s how limited of a traveler I am. Then there’s the time factor.
John offered a 10- or 14-day package. I’d be crazy not to take advantage of the 2-week package, right? It would take two days of flying and one day of travel by vehicle to get to our cozy destination in the Kalahari Desert, so that’s one day shy of three weeks I’d be away from home. With a working wife and two dogs at home to juggle around her already busy schedule, it was a big ask.
Why the nerves? The trip would involve roughly 20 hours of sitting in a cramped airline seat. I don’t mind flying, not at all. It’s the tight confines of squeezing my 6”1” 300- pound frame into a small space for a long time… muscles cramping, trapped between arm rests.
Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, I knew this was the opportunity of a lifetime, and after checking with my wife, I hurriedly agreed, before John had a chance to change his mind — or me, changing mine.
Some Background
John has been a Professional Hunter for over 25 years. He first met Richard, owner and outfitter of the Wildlife Ranch in Zimbabwe, 33 years ago on his first safari. Like many, John was bit by the African bug and fell in love with the country, the hunting and really enjoyed Richard.
Long story short, John started coming to Africa every year, staying longer and longer each trip, until he started staying in 3-month blocks. He now PH’s for Richard and is living the life many of us only dream about.
Painting the Picture
John kept in close contact with me through email and eventually I started making phone calls to him. Our calls started with short chats and progressed to a couple of hours. John’s enthusiasm put me at ease; he helped me book my flight and things started rolling rather quickly. My airfare was very reasonable for such a long flight (a tad over $1,000).
The more I spoke to John, the more I was getting excited, but still, the haunt of the long flight stuck in the back of my mind. They say you need to leave your comfort zone to grow, and I was truly leaving mine, and boy was I ever glad I did!
Coming Attractions
Over time, I’m going to go into detail, with several different articles interspersed between regular “Think Tank” type stuff, explaining how I prepared for the hunt, what things you need to do, what shots/medicines are necessary, what to expect and any other tips and tidbits that will help someone for there first African adventure. Along the way I’ll also share some of the highlights I experienced.
Lastly, those three weeks flew by faster than any I can remember. I saw more game animals the first day than I have my entire life of hunting, along with making a load of memories. As much as I fretted about the long plane rides, I would gladly do it over again, even if it came down to hanging onto the wing of the airplane to do so. It is that much of an amazing place to experience!
So, stay tuned, as I walk you through how a limited traveler (me) experiences Africa for the first time. Hopefully, it won’t be my last — I’m hooked!