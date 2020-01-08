Loaded Fun With 231

.454 Casull

Lastly, we have Dick Casull’s baby loaded with 231. Using an RCBS 270 SAA designed by Dave Scovill, I use 12.4 grains of 231 for just over 1,300 FPS for a mild (it’s relative, right?) and accurate load. My slugs drop out at 285 grains from WW alloy and are dynamite on steal rams at 100 meters.



As you can see, Winchester 231 is mighty versatile. For you handloaders, make sure you always keep plenty on hand. Keep your powder dry, your lead hot and your guns clean. Good ol’ 231, with Powder Coated cast slugs, will help you out on the last point.



Make 2020 your year to start handloading, if you don’t already!



