As a young cop, one of the favorite ways we youngsters would pass the quiet hours during a shift was playing “what if?” — keeping ourselves alert and our brains thinking. The game involves asking your opponent what they’d do in different scenarios and — why. Then a back and forth would take place, debating positives, while pointing out any negatives, for a tactically sound and safe approach to the particular problem, or call.



Short of doing live scenarios, this is an excellent way to prepare yourself, or getting yourself ready for any possible situation. It made the hours pass quickly in a productive way for us by prepping for any situation we could be possibly faced with. Sneaking in actual past calls you ran wasn’t uncommon, and was a great way to critique the way you approached the scene, or handled the call. This is one of the best ways young cops learn how to do the job.



Going the solitaire route is also an effective way of playing the same game. Analyzing how you respond on every call makes you have safer responses in the future. In most instances, you knew right off the bat if you screwed something up. Rehashing the incident and playing out better responses simply gives you more tools to use from your growing toolbox of responses. “What if…?” is a game I continually play to this day. With my imagination, I’ve got several responses for scenario’s ranging from carjacking to home invasion robbery.



Be prepared for the worst, while enjoying the comforts and joys of life. It’s all any of us can do, right?