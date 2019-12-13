Inside Handgunner:
Jan/Feb 2020
The Jan/Feb 2020 issue of American Handgunner Magazine marks the first issue of the new year — and our 44th year as a publication. Gracing the cover is the Kimber EVO SP (CS) with features and expert columns inside from your favorite gun writers, plus a chance to win a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm micro-compact pistol and more!
Cover: Kimber EVO SP (CS)
Is the new EVO SP (CS) "Kimber's ultimate concealed carry pistol," or is it merely a revamped version of the Solo? Jeff "Tank" Hoover and Editor Roy Huntington — who loves the original Solo — tag-team the cover story review.
"I feel my fingers reaching for my checkbook here, rather than the box to send it back!"
Features
Handgunner's Gift Guide - A goodies guide for your gunner (Roy Huntington)
Smith & Wesson Model 610 10mm - A wheelgun too good to keep down (Mark Hampton)
An Officer and a Gentleman - Ruger's Officer-style 1911 and Security-9 (Jeff "Tank" Hoover)
Krudo's Kutters - Louis Krudo doesn’t march do a drum — he's the drummer (Pat Covert)
Close Look: Everyday Carry - Everyday innovation to keep you safe (Mark Kakkuri)
Expert Columns
The Sixgunner - .38 Super or Super .38? (John Taffin)
Guncrank Diaries - Guns to defend us from aliens (Jeff "Tank" Hoover)
Winning Edge - Commonly mispronounced gun terms (Dave Anderson)
Better Shooting - Are DA or SA autos better? (Dave Anderson)
Taffin Tests - Quality and authentic Cimarron sixguns (John Taffin)
Giveaway: Springfield Armory Hellcat
Recently announced, the new 9mm Springfield Armory Hellcat OSP headlines our Jan/Feb prize package. Also included is a Shield Sights RMSc red dot optic, CrossBreed Holsters Reckoning IWB holster and Vaultek LifePod portable safe for a total value of $1,124.95.
