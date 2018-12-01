March/April 2019 Smith & Wesson’s Model 19 Classic Prize Package

Enter to win Smith & Wesson’s Model 19 Classic and more worth $1,410!

Smith & Wesson’s Model 19 Classic is a resurrected version of the original issued in 1967. John Taffin wrote about it in GUNS Magazine December 2018: “Except for the relatively unnoticed increase in barrel length and the 21st Century internal changes common to all S&W sixguns, this latest version looks much like the original.” Its cylinder and frame are made of carbon steel; the barrel is stainless steel. This revolver comes with custom wood grips and an adjustable black rear sight paired with a red ramp front sight. Taffin further says, “I’ve been shooting M19s since the early 1960s. This latest version’s stronger and shoots better and is most assuredly more comfortable ...”



The TIGA is the third folder from Grayman Knives. With a hardness rating in the 59-60 HRC range, its 3.25" blade is precision machined from CTS XHP steel and Titanium. The Tiga’s handle is sculpted and textured Titanium on both sides. OAL is a little over 8"; closed it’s 4.5".



SureFire’s PLR Stiletto is a multi-output, rechargeable pocket LED flashlight. A lightweight at a mere 3 oz., the Stiletto can give off a wide flood beam of 650-lumens!



