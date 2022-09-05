Spotlight New Gear November/December 2022 Issue
Sheep Creek
TOPS Knives
Sheep Creek is the 5th Winner of TOPS’ Employee Design Contest. With an OAL of 8.13″, it’s small enough for EDC yet big enough for camp. The 3.75″ blade is made of 154CM RC 58-60 with TOPS’ new Rough Terrain finish. The handle is made of Green and Tan Canvas Micarta. MSRP: $270. For more info: (208) 524-0113, TOPSKnives.com
Compound Custom Holster
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Compound Custom Holster boasts a custom-molded polymer front attached to a premium water buffalo leather backing. This backing is raised to keep the firearm off the user for all-day comfort. The polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels. The Compound features IWB configuration, adjustable retention, open bottom, anti-snag protection and is optics compatible. It fits a wide range of firearms including GLOCK 19 and 43, H&K VP9SK, Ruger Max 9, S&W M&P Shield, SIG P320 and P365, Springfield Hellcat and XDM, Taurus G3C and GX4 and Walther PDP. MSRP: $49.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
SAR9 Compact X
SAR USA
SAR USA’s 9mm Luger SAR9 Compact X striker-fired pistol features a lightweight polymer frame with accessory rail, serrated slide with Cerakote platinum finish and a 4″ hammer-forged barrel with recessed crown. It has a three-dot sight optic-ready mount and three backstraps to customize fit. Its unique safety trigger features a tab safety in the center to prevent inertial discharges should the gun be dropped onto the rear of its slide. The SAR9 Compact X package includes: paddle holster, double mag pouch, magazine loader and accessory flashlight packaged in a rugged carrying case. It comes standard with two 15-round magazines (for compliant restricted states, two10-round magazines are included). MSRP: $632. For more info: (833) 727-4867, SARUSA.com
.44 Mountain Revolver
D&L Sports Inc.
D&L Sports offers custom revolver work on client guns as well as complete custom guns for Smith & Wesson, Ruger and Colt firearms. Revolvers like the .44 Mountain Revolver are suited to backwoods defense, hunting, duty, CCW and competition. User installed custom sights are also available for DIY shooters. MSRP: From about $1,000 to $5,000. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Swift Edge
TRUE Knives
The Swift Edge from TRUE Knives is a fast flip knife with replaceable blades. It has an OAL of 8″ and includes three blade types — Tanto, drop point and saw. The 3.5″ blades made of 5Cr13 steel with black-oxide coating can be easily swapped via a two-step release system. Deploying the knife is easy with its ball bearing pivot system. A liner lock is integrated into the design for secure and efficient use. MSRP: $49.99. For more info: (800) 255-6061, True.ACGBrands.com
Becoming An American Gunsmith
American Gunsmithing Institute (AGI)
AGI Founder and President Gene Wayne Kelly offers instruction, encouragement and motivation to readers interested in taking up the mantel of “American Gunsmith” in Becoming An American Gunsmith: Your Path to Personal Freedom and Financial Security. In the book, the author shares firearms history and the importance of preserving gunsmithing methods. Topics covered include advice on “setting up shop,” entrepreneurship, testimonies from AGI students and information on the AGI. MSRP: $14.95. For more info: (541) 941-3788, GunsmithingBook.com
R3D Standard-Height Sights for HK VP9 OR Pistol
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces the Standard-Height Sights for the HK VP9 Optics Ready Pistol. Standard-height R3D with orange front sight and DXT2 Big Dot sights with orange or yellow front sights are now offered for this popular HK pistol, in addition to the recently released Suppressor/RMR Height sights in the R3D and Minimalist models. All result in faster and more accurate target acquisition in high-stress situations and when shooting on the move. MSRP: $116 to $143. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Springfield Armory x Alexo Athletica Readywear
Springfield Armory
Springfield Armory partners with Alexo Athletica for a specially curated collection of readywear for those living an active, prepared lifestyle. Alexo Athletica x Springfield Armory Readywear ensures you look and feel great while carrying the tools you need to defend yourself. Concealed carry pockets allow users to easily carry compact and micro-compact pistols. MSRP: From $29. For more info: (309) 944-8706, AlexoAthletica.com/Springfield-Armory
TLR-7 Sub Tactical Light
Streamlight Inc.
Streamlight has introduced a new model of its weapon-mounted TLR-7 Sub Tactical Light designed to fit Springfield Armory’s Hellcat handgun. Featuring an ergonomic on/off position rear switch, the new version joins a growing family of TLR-7 sub models that fit many railed subcompact handguns. The TLR-7 Sub Tactical Light for the Springfield Armory Hellcat features an LED delivering 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. MSRP: TLR-7 for Springfield Armory’s Hellcat is $225.75. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Ultra Custom Light Bearing Holster
1791 Gunleather
The Ultra Custom Light Bearing Holster from 1791 Gunleather eliminates the need for matching your gun and light/laser combo with a specific holster. Featuring 1791 Gunleather’s patented Memory-Lok technology, the outside-the-waistband holster allows for molding and re-molding for endless customization. It also offers the freedom to pair a handgun with your chosen accessory. Ultra-soft cowhide on the front and durable steer hide on the back boast a tough yet comfortable construction. The high sweat guard provides added protection for everyday carry. An optic-cut can accommodate most pistol optics, and the holster design fits most rail- and trigger guard-mounted accessories. MSRP: $99.99. For more info: (800) 407, 2792, 1791GunLeather.com
Breanna 2.0
DSG Outerwear
Constructed of a bonded stretch fabric with a soft shearling interior, the Breanna 2.0 from DSG Outerwear moves along with a hunter as they track prey. The exterior is DWR treated to be waterproof and water repellent. Features include a removable and adjustable hood. The pullover is offered in the Realtree Edge camouflage pattern in women’s sizes XS to 5XL. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: (608) 665-0303, DSGOuterwear.com
Recondo FX
SOG Knives
The Recondo FX has a 4.6″ blade and an overall length of 9.6″. It is sized to tackle a broad range of cutting and slicing tasks. Weighing 5.3 oz., the blade is made from rugged cryo-treated 440C steel, providing the hardness and strength needed in a tactical-oriented knife. The black titanium nitride finish boosts corrosion resistance and reduces friction for smoother cuts. MSRP: $129.95. For more info: SOGKnives.com
Sheep Creek
TOPS Knives
Sheep Creek is the 5th Winner of TOPS’ Employee Design Contest. With an OAL of 8.13″, it’s small enough for EDC yet big enough for camp. The 3.75″ blade is made of 154CM RC 58-60 with TOPS’ new Rough Terrain finish. The handle is made of Green and Tan Canvas Micarta. MSRP: $270. For more info: (208) 524-0113, TOPSKnives.com
EDC X9
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat now offers the EDC X9 9mm defensive handgun with a 3.25″ subcompact barrel and slide assembly. The hand-fitted 3.25″ stainless-steel barrel design has the same match-grade accuracy potential as the larger EDC X9 handguns. With an OAL of 6.75″ and weighing 27.6 oz., empty, the gun includes a Tri-Top slide profile with user-replaceable front sight, single lug tapered cone match-grade 1911 barrel, rear Tactical Concealment Battlesight and more. The X-Frame is machined from T6-7075 aluminum and comes with two 15-round magazines. MSRP: $3,145. For more info: (800) 955-4856, WilsonCombat.com