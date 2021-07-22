What is it about money? Everybody wants it. Folks kill for it. There’s literally no limit to the lengths some will go to acquire it.

Nowadays money isn’t even real. It’s just zeroes and ones in a computer someplace. Back in the day, wealth was measured in livestock. Somebody with a thousand goats was a very rich man. If somebody tried to give me a thousand goats today, I’m not sure I’d still be their friend. What will today’s version of money seem like a century from now? Pretty silly would be my guess.

When I was an Army Aviator, each unit had a maintenance budget. If something broke on one of your helicopters you requested the part you needed and it came out of your maintenance budget. That’s fine if it’s a ten-dollar light bulb. A quarter million-dollar transmission for a CH47D helicopter is something else entirely.

One of our crews was deploying to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. I’ve been there a lot, and I can say without reservation that Fort Irwin is one of my least favorite places in the entire world. If misery was a mineral you mined out of the ground, Fort Irwin would be the place to find it.