Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

EDC Explained:
Carrying A Spare Magazine

Written By Nic Lenze
There are lots of reasons to carry a spare magazine. Watch as Nic Lenze shows you three ways to do just that.

Gear List

Black Arch Entrada, blackarchholsters.com

Galco Pocket Magazine Carrier, amazon.com

• 5.11 Flex Defender Jeans, 511tactical.com

FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

