EDC Explained:
Carrying A Spare Magazine
There are lots of reasons to carry a spare magazine. Watch as Nic Lenze shows you three ways to do just that.
Gear List
• Black Arch Entrada, blackarchholsters.com
• Galco Pocket Magazine Carrier, amazon.com
• 5.11 Flex Defender Jeans, 511tactical.com
FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.