So, pretty cool! Now, we’re pretty close so obviously, I’m not going to brag about this, but this is six rounds right here at about 10 yards. For an old gun that a lot of people discount, this is a big bullet. And if this is something that you’re using against someone or something trying to cause you harm, that will definitely do the trick.

That is the mildest thing I’ve ever shot with a bullet that big. That’s crazy!

Well, this thing is like 18 pounds so I’m not surprised. Let’s see how we do with about a 35-yard shot.

I have to say guys, this is a new one for me. I haven’t had a ton of exposure with older guns like this and it really highlights the idea that newer does not necessarily mean better. Yea, we have high capacity, low weight but there’s a reason these were so popular. They’re accurate and the weight of the gun makes shooting even a big round like the .44-40 feel like a cap gun.

It’s really easy to shoot one-handed and these sights are some of my favorites the way the front blade sits in the notch in the back is just spectacular. It’s almost impossible to mess it up!

