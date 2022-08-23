Transcript

Hi, friends! You know, not very many things get my blood going like a good custom revolver, and today we have a real treat. This is a custom Ruger GP100 done by Mark Morganti of Gemini Customs. So, let’s take a peek…

I wrote a cover story on this in the upcoming November 2022 issue of GUNS Magazine. The base gun is a limited-run Ruger GP100 seven-shot with Novak Sights. As it stands, it’s a pretty solid .357 Magnum seven-shot kind of fighting, concealed carry pistol.

It’s a heavy gun — it’s all steel — but that also adds a certain amount of charm to it because it means that it’s highly controllable and a real pleasure to shoot. Mark also adds his hybrid ports here, which really helps to lower the muzzle flip and the perceived recoil.

This is a full build, which means Mark removes the barrel, line bores, and re-threads the frame, and then he installs what he calls his ultimate 12-angle profile barrel. He machines these individually from barrel blanks — these are not over the counter.

He does his v8 hybrid porting, which is, you know, ports on the top. He lathe turns the barrel throat at five degrees and polishes it, and lathe turns the crown at 11 degrees. He window cuts the ejector rod slot, and that’s actually important to make sure that’s square and true, and then he does a dovetail cut for Novak 65×300 front sights. He calls this his master-grade extensive dehorning and smoothing for carry.

He does a surface prep to 100-170 fine matte for this black PVD DLC-plated finish. I think that black is really handsome.

Where the real magic occurs, I think, is in his double action tuning. Single action pulls 2.5 pounds, double action pulls about 10 pounds. The trigger guard is skeletonized with the ejector rod serrated at 25 lines per inch there. It’s a full moon clip conversion with TK Custom 7 x .357 Magnum moon clips, also plate in that really nifty PVD copper color.

Cylinder rods are finished, honed and micro-polished. The extractor is face relief cut radiused, and polished charge homes and polished cylinder faces. It’s just beautiful!

Novak three-dot nigh sights go in the double dot white rear and orange outline front. He also has his Gemini Custom Gen 2 full-size world-class wild olive wood fitted and bedded oil rub finish grips. Mark makes these himself in his shop.

The black and copper armor guard, that’s called PVD DLC-plated finish, is by Richter Precision. There’s seven colors available, so check it out when you have Mark build your custom gun.