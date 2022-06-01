In this First Look, Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington sends a wall of lead downrange with the new Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 4.5″ OSP in 10mm. Could this be your next bear gun? For more information, visit springfield-armory.com.

