This week on From the Rental Wall, Nic Lenze rents the GLOCK G42 — a controversial pistol chambered in .380 ACP.

The GLOCK G42 is a slim, subcompact semi-auto pistol designed specifically for concealed carry. Internally, the G42 employs the same striker, short-recoil operated, and locked-breech barrel as the larger framed GLOCK pistols, and uses a dual recoil spring assembly as the Gen4 pistols. Additionally, the length, shape, finger rest, and size of the trigger opening are the same as the larger pistols, and the trigger is same size and shape as the smooth-faced triggers used on the Gen4 pistols, making them all familiar to those who already use GLOCK pistols.