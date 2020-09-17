Everybody thinks they’re going to be the Hero, but should you intervene in a potentially lethal crisis you witness or simply stay out of it? The boys argue the best course of action.

For a limited time only, get the “Defund The Mainstream Media, I Support The Thin Blue Line” and other t-shirts at these links:

American COP T-shirt

GUNS Magazine T-shirt

American Handgunner T-shirt

** Get notified when the next video is live!

CLICK HERE to subscribe to our YouTube channel. **