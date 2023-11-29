The Cranks are back! This time, for a multi-part series on emergency preparedness. Let’s kick things off by talking about food. How much land does one person need to produce enough food to survive year-round? Is canning food underrated? How much backstock should the average person keep in case of emergency? We dive into these questions and more.

Hit the subscribe button to get notified when part two of our six-part series — “Be Prepared: Water for the Next Emergency” — is live. Better yet, subscribe to our free Guncrank Chronicles newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox:

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

When things go sideways, will you be prepared? 4Patriots has you covered with preparedness products you can use NOW … and that could save your life later.

Their NEW solar generator, the Patriot Power Generator 2000X, uses the endless free power of the sun to power lights, your TV, medical equipment, and even run your fridge. Plus, it’s expandable and comes with a free solar panel.

Or pick up one of 4Patriots’ best-selling survival food kits. Delicious-tasting and designed to last for 25 years. They even have kits with real meat. And if the power’s out, no worries. Just boil water over a fire, simmer, and serve. You’ll enjoy a hot meal and stay safe in a crisis.

Visit 4Patriots.com/GUNMAG to view this week’s discounts and deals.