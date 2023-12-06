There’s one thing more essential to survival than food, and that’s water. After all, it makes up about 50% to 70% of your body weight. This week, the Gun Cranks continue their series on emergency preparedness. How much water should you store per person in your household? Where else can you find potable water if you’re really in need? What filtration/purification gear do the Cranks keep in their kits? We dive into these questions and more.

