What do motorcycles have to do with shooting? Plenty, if you take part in Motoschutzen — an invitation-only shooting industry event. This year non-biker GUNS Editor Brent T. Wheat joined the group for a sidecar ride. In this episode of the ‘Cranks, he reports back about the guns, the gear and what it’s like to cling like a Zebra mussel to a hurtling death-bike!

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is NOW. The Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator can help you can keep your family safe during a power outage. Harness the power of the sun to keep your critical devices charged in an emergency and stay connected to family, important news and first responders.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.