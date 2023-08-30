The Cranks Burn Climate Change

Everybody is talking about climate change. Everybody’s got an opinion, and some folks even believe it’s the beginning of the end of civilization as we know it.

As usual, the Gun Cranks have unique insights on the topic and ask some pointed questions that need to be discussed. Don’t miss this sure-to-aggravate episode as The Cranks cuss and discuss whether climate change will get us all in the end!

Email [email protected] to share your two cents.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Hand-packed in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to https://4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% OFF your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today!

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.