Review: Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro
After carrying one for nearly a year, Nic Lenze reviews the Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro. But does it come in black?
For full specs on each variant, visit springfield-armory.com.
Gear List
• Eye Protection: Gatorz Delta, gatorz.com
• Ear Protection: AXIL GS Extreme Ear Buds, goaxil.com
• Weapon Mounted Light: Streamlight TLR-1 HL, streamtlight.com
• Range: Modtac Training Group, modtac.us
FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.