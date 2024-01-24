Online Exclusive: Matches, Switches & Handloading Niches

Springfield Armory's New TRP Pistols

Written By Roy Huntington
0

FMG’s Roy Huntington provides a first look at Springfield Armory’s New TRP Pistols.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Springfield...
FMG's Roy Huntington provides a first look at Springfield Armory's New TRP Pistols.
Read Full Article
Single Shot...
In the middle 1970s I saw my first Thompson Center Contender in a local gun store. It was unusual, being a single shot, break open, external hammer gun but...
Read Full Article
Entrance of SHOT Show 2024
SHOT Show 2024:...
See all the highlights from day one of SHOT Show 2024, including special guest interviews and new products.
Read Full Article