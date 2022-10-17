The Sixgunner: Perfect Packin’ Percussion Pistols

Ruger Old Armys

In the early 1970s, Ruger reached back into history, looked at the cap-and-ball sixguns from the middle of the 19th century and decided those designs could be easily modernized. The result was the Ruger Old Army. Ruger used the same coil spring-operated action in the Old Army as found in their extensive line of single-action sixguns. They also offered it in the much easier-to-clean stainless steel, made the loading lever stronger and easier to remove and replace, and provided easily adjustable sights. The gun is rugged, simple and extremely accurate. Ruger stopped production of the Old Army more than 10 years ago, and I doubt we will ever see it again. Over the years, I have added more Old Armies, both blue and stainless, with adjustable sights, as well as three with traditional fixed sights. One was an 8″ version, while the other two were a pair of 51/2″ easy-handling sixguns.

These 51/2″ Old Armies perform well with Speer’s 0.457″ round ball, Thompson’s Lubed Wad and CCI’s #11 percussion cap. My commonly used three powders are used in both 35.0 and 40.0 (by volume) charges. Those powders are Goex FFFg black powder, Hodgdon’s Triple-7 FFFg and Pyrodex P. Charges are measured with a Thompson/Center powder measure. With 35.0 grains of Triple-7 FFFg, muzzle velocity is 925 fps with six shots in 13/8″ at 20 yards. Moving up to 40.0 grains of Triple-7 FFFg yields 1,130 fps and a group of 13/4″. These velocities are right at, or even exceed, those of the longer-barreled Old Army.

There is no doubt the Ruger Old Army is the finest percussion pistol ever offered. Liking the 51/2″ Old Armies mentioned above, I decided to take a step further to give me more versatility starting with a pair of adjustable sighted, longer-barreled original Old Armies. Both of these, one stainless steel and the other blued were fitted with Super Blackhawk grip frames, giving them an 1840s Colt Dragoon look; they are one of the few sixguns I can handle with these grip frames without getting my knuckles rapped every time I fire. They were then turned over to Milt Morrison to have the barrels cut back to easier handling and packing 51/2″ barrel lengths.