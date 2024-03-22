Can’t Make It Up

When’s the last time you heard of a sheriff getting an award for not enforcing the law?

It happened last month in Livingston County, Mich. According to WILX News, which suspiciously did not identify him by name, Sheriff Michael Murphy and other county officials were honored at an event in Howell for — are you sitting down? — refusing to enforce the state’s restrictive gun control laws championed by Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adding to the oddball nature of this news, the sheriff reportedly didn’t even attend.

It all began last year when, according to the report, Livingston County “declared itself a ‘constitutional county’.” The board of commissioners took the vote after Whitmer proposed a “red flag” law (also known as Extreme Risk Protection Order, or “ERPO”). Livingston is also a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Sheriff Murphy reportedly said he would not enforce what WILX called “gun safety laws,” which — as Insider readers know — translates to gun control laws.

A few years ago, when Democrats took control of the Virginia Legislature, lots of towns and some counties declared themselves 2A Sanctuaries. The gun control crowd and their media mouthpieces freaked. But more than three years later, the nation is still here, those sanctuary announcements did not result in spikes in crime, and the good guys all behaved themselves.