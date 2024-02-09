Dead Of Winter

When the weather forecast hinted at snow in my region by the end of the week, it didn’t take long for me to do two things: dig out a couple of revolvers and find my bag full of Pachmayr replacement grips to winterize those round guns.

Winter weather in the great Pacific Northwest foothills country has a nasty habit of surprising even the forecasters, at least some of whom apparently “ain’t from around here.” And, since I only look stupid, and have been through a lot of surprising weather, slapping on the Pachmayrs has always been my ounce of prevention, as it were.

Emergencies do not happen on a time schedule. Nobody calls ahead to warn you of the need to have hardware at any given moment, so whatever you may be packing better be right for the occasion, including the conditions. Everybody I know does some range time in the winter because nowhere is it guaranteed that the aforementioned emergency will occur in perfect weather. Out here in the hills, “perfect” weather will not be appearing for another five or six months.