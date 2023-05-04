Farewell, Amigo

Lessons Learned in Life from The Gun Writer and Lawman

• It’s difficult to follow in someone else’s footsteps: If you’re expected to do this, it’s best to do it wearing a custom pair of Paul Bond boots.

• It’s bad luck to put a hat on the bed. It’s bad etiquette to touch another man’s hat, (certain concessions are made if you’re a lady touching a man’s hat.) God help you, if you should ever betwixt the two, hat or no hat.

• Regardless of whether you have a horse, always keep your saddle. A good saddle will get you through some rough rides in life.

• Spurring the wrong horse (Stories of Whistler… If you know, you know!) is akin to telling an already angry woman to: ‘Calm Down!’

• All the world loves you if you have a song to sing, or a story to write: Unless that narrative is a warrant, then expect you will piss some people off, and they will hate you.

• When it comes to Tequila, there is plata, reposado, and anejo. If it’s really good Tequila, it’s all gold, but too much of any kind, turns even the best of the best into a pendejo.

• A good bed roll under the right circumstances will give you a better night’s sleep than the world’s best mattress under the wrong circumstances.

• Even when it appears you’ve brought the only gun to the knife fight, don’t assume your opponent isn’t wearing an ankle holster.

• Finding a good heart in someone is as about as rare as a fine, unadulterated Colt revolver.

They’re out there: It’s a trifecta of sorts … part of finding one involves skill, luck, and knowing the right people.

As I close this chapter in my book of life, I carry each lesson as ‘the most valuable’. Some I will share with others, and the most sacred shall remain private. I am filled with gratitude to have known a person of your caliber, and to have shared a part of my life with you. Thank You for sharing a part of your life with me.

Always, Little Jo

So long, Amigo! Keep the tortillas hot and the margaritas cold. We’ll see you soon enough. In the meantime, we’re sure going to miss you!

