Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro Now Available In 10-Round Capacity

For those living in locations requiring restricted magazine capacities, the Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm pistol is now available in a 10-round variation.

At just 1 inch wide, the Hellcat Pro’s slim-line grip not only feels good in one’s hand but helps to increase contact and control. It’s additional mass in the slide and barrel yield reduced muzzle flip and faster follow-up shots.

The 10-round Hellcat Pro features an optical sight pistol (OSP) configuration, with a slide milled with the Springfield Micro footprint that will accept Shield RMSc- and SMSc-pattern optics. This configuration is designed to direct mount optics for the lowest mount possible. It also includes a set of co-witnessing U-Dot sights — a high visibility tritium & luminescent front sight paired with a Tactical Rack rear sight. A Picatinny rail on the dustcover portion of the frame ensures users can mount the light or laser of their choice.