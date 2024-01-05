Kicking And Screaming

Almost faster than Steve McQueen in “The Magnificent Seven,” the Biden administration sprinted to court asking for a stay in the U.S. District Court ruling by Judge Thomas S. Kleeh which struck down as unconstitutional the federal prohibition on handgun sales to young adults in the 18-20-year age group.

The 40-page decision, issued Dec. 1, known as Brown v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, looked to be well-researched and written so as to be easily understood. In the ruling, Judge Kleeh, a Donald Trump appointee, noted that because the First and Fourth Amendments apply to the age group in question, the Second Amendment also applies. Said the judge, “because neither the First nor Fourth Amendments exclude, nor have been interpreted to exclude, 18-to-20-year-olds, the Court can discern no reason to read an implicit age restriction into the Second Amendment’s plain text either.”

A couple of pages later, Judge Kleeh reiterated, “Considering this analysis, the Court concludes 18- to 20-year-old law-abiding citizens are part of ‘the people’ who the Second Amendment protects.”

Judge Klee’s ruling was released on Dec. 1, a Friday. The following Monday, Dec. 4, the BATF raced to court requesting a stay of Keeh’s ruling, which found, “18 U.S.C. §§ 922(b)(1) and (c)(1) facially unconstitutional and as applied to Plaintiffs.”

Attorneys for the BATF went so far as to provide a proposed order granting the stay, as if federal judges need special help from the government to rule in favor of a government motion to continue stepping on Second Amendment rights.

Advised of the quick motion, Adam Kraut, the executive director of the Second Amendment Foundation — a plaintiff in the case — and also one of the attorneys involved in the initial lawsuit, observed in a text, “That didn’t take long.”

So, what happens now? Could be any number of things, according to Kraut. It all depends upon the judge and the Fourth U.S. Court of Appeals.

What this case demonstrates is the same thing other efforts by the Biden administration do. The federal government, at least under the current administration, will probably have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st Century following the June 2022 Bruen Supreme Court ruling.

It also proves once again something SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb has repeatedly told people: “Elections matter.” The president nominates federal judges who are then interviewed and either confirmed or rejected by the U.S. Senate.