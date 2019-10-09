Remington's Radically Capable 700 CP

What’s A Niche?

which market will the Remington 700 CP entice? The .223 I tested was more than accurate enough to wreak havoc on an overpopulated prairie dog town. The pistol was pleasant to shoot, and if I’d adjusted the trigger down to 3 lbs. or so it would have been easier to shoot well. You can certainly enjoy ringing steel targets with the little .223 and cheap ammo is readily available. Some may prefer the 300 BLK not only for target shooting but small game and varmints as well. I’ve heard more than one report the 300 BLK is very accurate, too.



The .308 Win. offering would be a good choice for those wanting to hunt wild hogs or whitetail. Personally, I would much prefer a 15" tube for the .308 but I’m sure most game inside 300 yds. wouldn’t be able to tell the difference in a little less barrel length. With a good scope, like the Nightforce tested, I’m sure you could hammer some hogs with this pistol. Speaking of the Nightforce, I really appreciated the clarity and quality of this scope. It’s a keeper for sure.



If an accurate, bolt-action pistol is on your radar screen, check out the Remington 700 CP. The futuristic-looking modular chassis is here. Surely you’ll have fun ringing steel targets, and you just might take the pistol hunting as well!



