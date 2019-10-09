Remington's Radically Capable 700 CP
Not So Niche?
When I first heard Remington was introducing a bolt-action pistol, the discontinued XP-100 came to mind. I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one. Could shooters be so fortunate? The XP was an accurate, single-shot handgun that performed well on the range and in the field. When I received the new Remington 700 CP, it wasn’t exactly what I’d expected. It seems the trend for modular chassis-type rifles has carried over into the handgun market.
My test gun arrived in .223 Remington, but it’s also available in .308 Win. and 300 BLK. Barrel length on the .223 and 300 BLK is 101/2", while the .308 Win. wears a 121/2" barrel. The barrel features a threaded muzzle and suppressor protector and is just screaming for a suppressor. Based on the short action Model 700, the 700 CP features a Magpul MIAD pistol grip like you would encounter on an AR. Its Remington X Mark Pro trigger is adjustable from 3.5 to 5 lbs. — mine broke cleanly at 5 lbs. Overall length with the .223 was a little over 20".
Before mounting any optic, the gun tipped the scales at 5 lbs., 14 oz. The 700 CP features a black, hardcoat anodized finish. It comes with a detachable AICS-style, 10-round magazine. The chassis is equipped with a free-floating, M-Lok handguard that is octagonal and well-ventilated, and also ready to accept a bipod. A rear single-point, quick-detach sling point can be easily removed if necessary. The 700 CP comes with a two-position safety lever located directly behind the bolt. Serrations at the end of the large bolt knob make running the bolt easy and consistent.
Reaching Out
Thanks to the generous 7"-long Picatinny rail, I quickly mounted a Nightforce scope with Nightforce rings. Previously I didn’t have any experience with Nightforce optics, so I was looking forward to some range time. This NXS 2.5-10x compact riflescope was just the ticket. It comes with a 30mm tube and lots of internal adjustments for long-range shooting. Both elevation and windage have 100 MOA adjustments. My scope came with the MOAR reticle. This optic also comes standard with a power-adjustment throw lever that allows the shooter to change magnification settings in a blink of an eye, even when wearing gloves. The scope looks like it was made to fit the 700 CP as it’s not quite 12" long.
After securing two different Remington factory loads — 50-gr. Accutip-V boat tail and 62-gr. Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded PSP — my wife and I headed to the range. We first got the pistol sighted-in at 25 yds. After a few adjustments we moved out to 100 yards and started to work. The 5-lb. trigger made us both work harder, but the .223 was delivering satisfying groups.
What’s A Niche?
which market will the Remington 700 CP entice? The .223 I tested was more than accurate enough to wreak havoc on an overpopulated prairie dog town. The pistol was pleasant to shoot, and if I’d adjusted the trigger down to 3 lbs. or so it would have been easier to shoot well. You can certainly enjoy ringing steel targets with the little .223 and cheap ammo is readily available. Some may prefer the 300 BLK not only for target shooting but small game and varmints as well. I’ve heard more than one report the 300 BLK is very accurate, too.
The .308 Win. offering would be a good choice for those wanting to hunt wild hogs or whitetail. Personally, I would much prefer a 15" tube for the .308 but I’m sure most game inside 300 yds. wouldn’t be able to tell the difference in a little less barrel length. With a good scope, like the Nightforce tested, I’m sure you could hammer some hogs with this pistol. Speaking of the Nightforce, I really appreciated the clarity and quality of this scope. It’s a keeper for sure.
If an accurate, bolt-action pistol is on your radar screen, check out the Remington 700 CP. The futuristic-looking modular chassis is here. Surely you’ll have fun ringing steel targets, and you just might take the pistol hunting as well!
For more info: www.remington.com
Ph: (800) 243-9700
