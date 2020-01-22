IWB/Pocket

The IWB/Pocket refers to the fact you can wear it IWB or use it as a pocket holster. Generally you leave the belt clip on for IWB carry — but you don’t have to. The holster material is so sticky it’ll sit securely IWB held in place by a combination of your skin or a T-shirt and your pants and your gun belt. With the clip removed the holster doubles as a pocket holster, although this depends on what gun you’re carrying. The P365 is a small gun but it’s no pocket gun — at least not my pockets. Cargo pockets, possibly. But cargo pockets aren’t in my rotation of street garb. But as a pocket holster, the holster material again contributes to a terrific carry experience. You’ll push and fuss to get the holster seated in your pocket; but once it’s there, it stays, riding upright and remaining in place on a draw.



But the versatility really shines when you want to change up your carry mode throughout the day. I can carry the SIG SAUER P365 in at least three IWB locations — good for a variety of carry situations. When driving my car I like appendix and cross draw. When I am upright and out and about, I like strong side. All possible with the clip attached or not. If I want to switch to pocket carry, which is a reasonable possibility in colder weather and I’m wearing the right jacket, I can just pop the clip off and store it in another pocket until needed later. Then the Remora goes into my jacket pocket where it’s easy to access when I’m outside. Also, when the clip is off, the Remora can be tucked inside my waistband for ambidextrous access.

