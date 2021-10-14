This baffled me, as I’ve been using Lee six-cavity molds for decades and don’t have supernatural heat suppressing powers. Stan goes on explaining he likes the speed the six-cavity molds provide, but his hands get hot using them after a while, shortening his casting sessions. “I even wear leather welding gloves when casting now, but after 40 minutes, I’m ready to stop. I’m getting better though. Previously, 20 minutes was my limit before needing a break.”

We continue our meal and start talking about sixguns, rifles, future hunts, the lack of lead, you know, regular “gunny” talk. Norm tells me he’s recently picked up a new “old” Ruger Blackhawk in .45 Colt, his first in this caliber. I mention he should check the cylinder throats, as Rugers in that caliber are notorious for having undersized throats.

I also mention to Norm one of the most accurate bullets I shoot in my .45 Colt’s is Lee’s 255-grain radiused flat-nose bullet. I have it in a six-cavity mold, for fast production. I tell Norm I’d be happy to loan it to him to try out the bullet before committing to buying one for himself.

After a wonderful dinner, complete with a few margaritas, we call it a night, me making a mental note to send my mold to Norm.