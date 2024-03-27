You Can Get Killed

Mindset

“What wins ﬁghts is in your head not your tools,” “Who Dares Wins,” “That which doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Whoever made these statements is correct to a degree. A willingness to ﬁght is good, and appropriate when applied to the right time and place. In speculation, I think Custer may have been willing as he started down the hill toward the Greasy Grass River. Thirty minutes later, he may have been thinking differently.

Marksmanship

Competent marksmanship is hard to define, and each person seems to have their own concept of what will be good enough for them in a fight. Because a fellow shot a good score on a P.P.C., I.D.PA. or I.P.S.C. course doesn’t, in my opinion, mean they can survive in a gun-ﬁght. Is competition good practice? Yes, I actually believe it is as long as it’s kept in a proper perspective. However, I’ve never seen or shot in a match that was like any fight I was ever in. Simple bottom line here: You don’t hit the target — it doesn’t count. And, because you hit the target, doesn’t mean the ﬁght is over.

Tactics

The only thing harder to define than marksmanship is tactics. Boy is this a can of worms. If I’ve seen one, I’ve see, 50 ways to clear a doorway. The bottom line there is if there’s somebody inside the door with a gun, all the methods suck. Anything that involves tactics can get you killed.

The End

There is often one missing piece to the puzzle of training, physical conditioning, mindset, marksmanship and tactics. If you are in exactly the right place at the right time, shooting magnificently, applying good tactics — and you have the will and the skill — you can still get killed. Even if you did it all correctly.

